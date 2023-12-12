Championship rematch: The Mart Panthers get ready for the Albany Lions

MART, Texas — Sensational — that's a word to describe the Panthers this year.

An undefeated season at 15-0 and being back in the title game brings a familiarity, but a hunger.

"You know, to get there six out of seven years — not everybody has these opportunities and these kids are hungry," said

Panthers head coach, Kevin Hoffman.

"They want a state championship ring for themselves like most of their brothers and uncles and dads have."

It's déjà vu for Mart as they will face off against the Albany Lions, a rematch from last year's championship game where the panthers lost. The game at AT&T Stadium is more than just for a trophy.

"Since the first rankings came out at the beginning of the season, I put it up on the wall and the door in the kids locker rooms and it had number one, Albany, number two, Mart," Hoffman said.

"That's the way it finished last year. That's the way this year started," Hoffman said.

Winning the championship would be the first time since 2019 that the panthers climbed the mountain top, and bringing home that hardware would create a feel good moment.

"This school has been a part of eight state championships, going back to 1957," Hoffman said.

"To bring another one back, get number nine, that's a big number and it puts us one closer to being in double digits."

"The only way we can get there is to go through Albany. It's gonna be a tough task, but our kids are up to it. We'd love to bring that trophy home and those gold medals and bring them back to this school in this community and celebrate on Thursday afternoon right here on this football field."

Mart vs Albany is scheduled for Thursday with a kickoff of 11 a.m.