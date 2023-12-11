A chance at history: Oglesby preps for the state championship

OGLESBY, Texas — The Oglesby Tigers are getting ready for a trip to AT&T Stadium for the state championship game.

The Tigers have been on a roll with an undefeated 13-0 season and are only one game away from taking it all. The tigers will play in their first ever the UIL championship game and it's a feeling that has yet to sink in.

"I think it's surreal a little bit, but at the same time, this is a grind. For the kids, for the coaches, for everybody involved. You know, right now it's all about next game, next game, next game. So I do think like when it's all over, it'll sink in a little harder," head coach Jeb Dixon said.

With the team's success comes support and the community has come more together than ever to support the tigers.

"Well, you can see by just Friday nights and how many people show up in the stands, this parking lot back behind us is full every Friday night. They travel extremely well to watch our kids play and just watching the state semifinal game. We filled up the whole side of the Dublin home side stadium," Oglesby Superintendent Shane Webb said.

Despite all the history being made this year, the team is more focused than ever to achieve their goal.

"They're treating it like any other game trying to keep the big game moment out of it, which is just a testament to them and their maturity," Dixon said.

"I asked them about speaking to the news cameras, all that and they just didn't feel comfortable. They wanted to kind of stay focused on the task at hand."

Oglesby will be facing off with another undefeated team in the Benjamin Mustangs, who are the reigning defending state champions.

Kickoff for that game is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.