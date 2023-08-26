Red Zone Game of the Week: Academy Bumblebees sting Rogers to open the season

Week One kicked off with a bang as the Academy Bumblebees defeat the Rogers Eagles to start the 2023 season.

Red Zone picked this as game of the week as both of these teams have been facing each other to open the season for the past five seasons. The Eagles got the better of Academy last season and the Bumblebees looked to amend that.

In the opening play of the game, Academy's Kasey Mraz dropped a dime to Vincent Williams and Williams took it to the house untouched for the opening score of the game to give Academy and early 7-0 lead.

This week's Play of the Week for Red Zone goes to Academy for this opening play touchdown pass from Kasey Mraz to Vincent Williams! #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/BN4D0Alnnm — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) August 26, 2023

Rogers great offensive drives were plagued with turnovers as they went down to the goal line, but fumbled off a low snap. Then in the second quarter, they got to the red zone again for a second time before an error on the pitch resulted in another turnover.

Academy's groove was not slowed down as they were able to come away with the win 48-20 to start 1-0 for the season.

The Bumblebees next game will be on the road against Lago Vista, while Rogers is also on the road to take on Schulenburg.