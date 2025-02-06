Recap: Baylor Football 2025 National Signing Day

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — National Signing Day is a pivotal moment in college football, marking the official commitment of high school recruits to their chosen programs. Held annually on the first Wednesday of February, it follows the early signing period in December, allowing athletes another opportunity to finalize their decisions.
According to an inside source from Baylor, the team was already whole after the early signing period.
(According to Rivals) Here is the complete list:
- Kamauryn Morgan; DL; 6-4; 230; 4 stars (South Oak Cliff/Dallas)
- Michael Turner; RB; 5-11.5; 200; 4 stars (Richland/North Richland Hills)
- Matthew Parker; OT; 6-7; 295; 4 stars (Jackson Prep/Flowood, MS)
- Leo Almanza; CB; 6-1; 175; 3 stars (Byron Nelson/Trophy Club)
- Rhett Armstrong; K; 6-5; 195; 3 stars (Palmer Ridge/Monument, CO)
- Jackson Blackwell; DL; 6-2.5; 305; 3 stars (Lorena HS/Lorena)
- Demetrius Brisbon; ATH; 5-11; 165; 3 stars (Chapel Hill/Tyler)
- Kaleb Burns; LB; 6-0; 220; 3 stars (Cy Falls/Houston)
- Harrison Cluff; OL; 6-4; 295; 3 stars (Columbia/Columbia, MS)
- Chase Collier; WR; 6-1; 167; 3 stars (The Bolles School/Jacksonville, FL)
- Edward Griffin; QB; 6-1; 205; 3 stars (Coppell HS/Coppell)
- Christopher Johnson; DL; 6-3; 240; 3 stars (Iowa Colony HS/Iowa Colony)
- Ashton Jones; WR; 6-4; 185; 3 stars (Shadow Creek/Pearland)
- Caden Knighten; RB; 5-10; 175; 3 stars (Pauls Valley/Pauls Valley, OK)
- Bo Onu; S; 6-0; 195; 3 stars (Hebron/Carrollton)
- Colin Peacock; S; 6-1; 185; 3 stars (Gunter HS/Gunter)
- Trent Spence; EDGE; 6-2; 220; 3 stars (Klein Collins/Spring)
- Jacorey Watson; WR; 5-10; 175; 3 stars (Shadow Creek/Pearland)
- Brody Wilhelm; TE; 6-5; 215; 3 stars (Westlake/Austin)
- Taz Williams Jr; WR; 6-0; 190; 3 stars (Red Oak HS/Red Oak)
- Ke’Breion Winston; LB; 6-0.5; 200; 3 stars (Lancaster HS/Lancaster)