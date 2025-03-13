PREVIEW: Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball to face Texas Tech in Big 12 quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KXXV) — Four big-time games are scheduled for Thursday in Kansas City, including the Baylor Bears men’s basketball team's matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Big 12 quarterfinals.

Baylor beat Kansas State 70-56 as a 6-point favorite in the second round Wednesday.

The seventh-seeded Baylor Bears are going into this game 19-13 and the second-seeded Red Raiders are going into the quarterfinals 24-7.

After Texas Tech beat Baylor 73-59 as a 7.5-point home favorite Feb. 4 in their only regular-season meeting, Baylor looks to gain an edge over Texas Tech and advance further in the tournament.