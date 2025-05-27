Pirates promote Robinson High alum Braxton Ashcraft to Majors

PITTSBURGH (KXXV) — Braxton Ashcraft, a 2018 graduate of Robinson High School and the Pittsburgh Pirates’ No. 7 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was called up to the major leagues this week.

The 25-year-old right-handed pitcher has been impressive this season in Triple-A, striking out 56 batters over 48⅓ innings across 10 starts. Despite his success as a starter, Ashcraft is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for now with the Pirates.

Ashcraft’s promotion marks a significant milestone in his career, highlighting his potential impact on the Pirates’ pitching staff moving forward.