NFL players voice frustration over lack of black head coaches in league

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — According to Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press, only 11 out of 32 NFL head coaches are Black, a statistic many players find disappointing.

"Now that you mention it, I've never had a Black head coach in high school, college, or the NFL—only coordinators and position coaches," Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin said.

The Associated Press surveyed over 65 Black players from 25 teams on the topic, with more than a third—approximately 36%—expressing disappointment or frustration over the lack of Black coaches in the NFL.

“Until you see more coaches,” Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said, “we’re all going to look at it the same way: There aren’t enough Black coaches.”

For Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, both starting quarterbacks are Black. Neither coach is.

