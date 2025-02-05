Watch Now
NFL players voice frustration over lack of black head coaches in league

Rick Osentoski/AP
NFL logo on the goal post padding during an preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — According to Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press, only 11 out of 32 NFL head coaches are Black, a statistic many players find disappointing.

"Now that you mention it, I've never had a Black head coach in high school, college, or the NFL—only coordinators and position coaches," Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin said.

The Associated Press surveyed over 65 Black players from 25 teams on the topic, with more than a third—approximately 36%—expressing disappointment or frustration over the lack of Black coaches in the NFL.

“Until you see more coaches,” Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said, “we’re all going to look at it the same way: There aren’t enough Black coaches.”

For Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, both starting quarterbacks are Black. Neither coach is.

