Texas Rangers and Adolis García reach 2-year deal

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers and Adolis García have agreed to a two-year contract, as confirmed by the Rangers.
OFFICIAL: We've signed OF Adolis García to a two-year contract, avoiding arbitration for 2024 and 2025. pic.twitter.com/H3gzCzqQ7P— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 8, 2024
The deal, reportedly is $14 million and avoids arbitration for the defending ALCS MVP. The deal itself is good through 2025 pending a physical.
García had a standout performance in the ALCS against the Houston Astros as he finished with .357 with 15 RBIs and five home runs.
According to ESPN, The Rangers haven't been to a salary arbitration hearing since 2000 with designated hitter Lee Stevens.