Texas Rangers and Adolis García reach 2-year deal

John Raoux/AP
FILE - Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, left, bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 1 in an AL wild-card baseball playoff series Oct. 3, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The World Series champion Rangers finalized deals Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, with veteran reliever David Robertson and outfielder Travis Jankowski, but still have no agreement with AL Championship Series MVP García in advance of salary arbitration hearings. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 6:20 PM, Feb 08, 2024
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers and Adolis García have agreed to a two-year contract, as confirmed by the Rangers.

The deal, reportedly is $14 million and avoids arbitration for the defending ALCS MVP. The deal itself is good through 2025 pending a physical.

García had a standout performance in the ALCS against the Houston Astros as he finished with .357 with 15 RBIs and five home runs.

According to ESPN, The Rangers haven't been to a salary arbitration hearing since 2000 with designated hitter Lee Stevens.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
