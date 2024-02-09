Texas Rangers and Adolis García reach 2-year deal

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers and Adolis García have agreed to a two-year contract, as confirmed by the Rangers.

OFFICIAL: We've signed OF Adolis García to a two-year contract, avoiding arbitration for 2024 and 2025. pic.twitter.com/H3gzCzqQ7P — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 8, 2024

The deal, reportedly is $14 million and avoids arbitration for the defending ALCS MVP. The deal itself is good through 2025 pending a physical.

García had a standout performance in the ALCS against the Houston Astros as he finished with .357 with 15 RBIs and five home runs.

According to ESPN, The Rangers haven't been to a salary arbitration hearing since 2000 with designated hitter Lee Stevens.