Michael Ford to coach at 2024 Paris Olympics for men's sprints/hurdles

WACO, Texas — It was announced by Baylor that track and field head coach Michael Ford will be the men's sprint and hurdles coach for Team USA in the 2024 Olympic games.

"I actually kinda knew about it. Last summer, there was some rumors just saying, hey, you might be picked for the Olympic team. I got an email at 10 o'clock at night and said, congratulations you're on the Olympic team as the sprint and hurdle coach for the men's side. And so I was like, whoa," Ford said.

Looking forward to working along side the Men’s Head Coach @StanleyRedwine on the 🇺🇸 Track & Field team in Paris at the Olympics @kansastfxc @BaylorTrack @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/mBuuhUOIPU — Michael Ford (@MichaelFordBU) February 25, 2024

In his career, Ford has worked with several athletes that won gold and silver medals at the games, but now he gets to be part of the full Olympic experience.

"For me. It's more of an honor to be able to represent the US, represent Baylor, represent my hometown of Rochester, New York. This will be my first time going to Olympics and actually being able to go to like open ceremonies, things like that," he said.

Being appointed to the role, not only lets him represent the United States, but it's also a chance for Baylor's track and field program to get more eyes.

"It gives us more exposure because that means that other well, the USA track and field committee and the student athlete committee decided to nominate me for the position and I think that was a huge honor," Ford said.

A historic moment for Baylor as now we await opening ceremonies on Friday, July 26th.