Former Dallas Cowboy Don Perkins dead at 84

DALLAS — Former Dallas Cowboy Don Perkins died Thursday at the age of 84, the Dallas Cowboys announced.

Perkins was 'arguably the first greatest running back' in the Cowboys, the franchise said in a statement.

Perkins made history twice by having the fourth-highest rushing touchdowns and yards in club history.

Playing for eight seasons in the NFL all with the Cowboys, he was first drafted by the Baltimore Colts despite having signed with the Cowboys beforehand. The NFL allowed Perkins to still play for the Cowboys with stipulations.

This would be a benefit to the Cowboys with them calling Perkins a 'dynamic offensive player.'

Perkins played from 1961-1968 and was inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor in 1976.

Perkins death comes after the recent passing of Marion Barber, who was found dead on June 1.