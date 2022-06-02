Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber found dead at residence

FRISCO, Texas — Former running back of the Dallas Cowboys Marion Barber was found dead in his home on Wednesday, Frisco police reported.

Barber played for the Cowboys for six seasons during his eight-year-long career.

Dallas Cowboys Marion Barber former running back of Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys released a statement on Barber's sudden passing.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time," the statement read.

The Cowboys' Spanish counterpart, Somos Cowboys, provided a statement on his passing in Spanish.

Barber's cause of death has not been disclosed at the time of writing.

The Cowboys reported Barber carried the nickname "Marion the Barbarian" due to his "hard-nosed" running style, which also made him a fan-favorite.

In 2007 during his third season, Barber made the Pro Bowl with 975 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, according to Senior Manager of the Dallas Cowboys Nick Eatman.

Eatman also stated Barber made these achievements despite never starting a game.

Barber last played for the Chicago Bears in 2011, closing out on his career.