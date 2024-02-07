National Signing Day in Central Texas

WACO, Texas — National signing day is here once again in Central Texas, as student athletes sign on to write the next chapter in their athletic careers.

At Waco high school, Lazavier Amos announced that he would be playing football at Trinity Valley while Marcus Lozano-Chandler will be heading to UMHB football.

"Trinity valley is like a great place to be. I love the coach staff down there. They are great coaches and I see that myself able to like succeed at the JUCO level and go on to a four year college," Amos said.

"It feels good. My mom, me and my brother were the first people in our family to go to college. It felt amazing accomplishing that dream," Lozano-Chandler said.

Lorena also had multiple signings where four of the five players are heading to Hardin-Simmons for football.

Braylon Henry, Wyatt Jones, Kaden Roberts, and Collin Hill signed with Hardin-Simmons. Kasen Taylor signed with Tarleton State.

"Three people just don't go to the same school for the same reason. I mean, I feel that's kind of special. Whenever I have three of my teammates going to the same school, I'm going to the coaches obviously see something in us," Braylon Henry said.

"You know, we all have a big brotherhood. I mean, we have all that camaraderie and all the blood and sweat and tears we've shared. Just being able to go and spend this moment like this time at the next level means everything," Kaden Roberts said.

It's not just football that has signings as Robinson high school's Ryland Pledger will go on to play collegiate volleyball at Oklahoma Christian University.

"I really wanted to go to a college where I could continue to grow in my faith. It just feels so good to know that I have so many people that love me and care for me and will support me in this journey as I continue to play," Pledger said.

It's not just about the future though, as these student athletes will remember what they learned at their Alma mater.

"I won't be here without my family and all the support system that this community provided me. So I just want to thank everybody that helped me get here along the way," Chilton's Markeydrick Taylor said.

Taylor signed with Angelo State for football.