National Signing Day 2022: Student-athletes take next step in competitive journeys

WACO, Texas — Across Central Texas, dozens of student athletes signed their National Letters of Intent, committing to play sports at the collegiate level.

The list of signees includes:

Lampasas High School:

-Josh Carter (Football): Oberlin College

-Conner Keele (Football): Trinity University

-Sosa Sokimi: West Texas A&M

-Harley Wakeman (Softball): University of Valley Forge

Academy High School:

-Sunny Thies (Softball): University of Dallas

Mexia High School:

-Dontavius Daniels (Football): Trinity Valley Community College

Mart High School:

-Klyderion Campbell (Football): Howard Payne University

Killeen High School:

-Jaxson Bonnett (Bowling): UTSA

-Ty'Quan Scoby (Track and Field): Texas State

-Richard "Tooka" Morris (Football): Norwich University

-Jacobia Thomas (Football): East Central University

-Jahymeer Larkins (Football): Navarro College

Ellison High School:

-Armando Molina (Football): Angelo State

La Vega High School:

-Marcus Cobb Jr. (Football): MidAmerica Nazarene University

-Ja'Marryan Joiner (Football): MidAmerica Nazarene University

-Darion White (Football): Lamar University

-Daylon Proctor (Football): Trinity Valley Community College

-Mekhi Rice (Football): Tyler Junior College

-Dontroy Sterling (Football): UMHB

Parkview Christian Academy:

-Josh Gaddy (Football): McPherson College

Waco High School:

-VaShawn Hall (Football): McPherson College

-JaMarcus Carpew (Football): UMHB

-LaMarcus McDonald (Football): Navarro College

-Amerie Thomas (Football): Ouachita Baptist University

-Jeremiah Loredo (Football): Arlington Baptist University

University High School:

-Terrell Davis (Football): Midwestern State University

Clifton High School:

-Kassandra Gaona (Softball): Holmes Community College

-Matthew Bronstad (Baseball): Friends University

-Robert Goodman (Football): Hardin-Simmons University

Belton High School:

-Trent West (Football): UMHB

China Spring High School:

-Major Bowden (Football): Lamar University

-Dawson Exline (Football): Lamar University

-Brayden Faulkner (Football): Lamar University

-Bryce Tabor (Baseball): Hill College

-Isaiah Williams (Football): MidAmerica Nazarene University

-Kris Lyon (Football): Stephen F. Austin

-William Bradshaw (Soccer): ETBU

-Rue Sheehan (Softball): UMHB

*We will continue to add to this list as more players sign across Central Texas*