Mya Perez named to D1 Softball All-America second team

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M’s Mya Perez has earned a spot on the D1 Softball All-America Second Team, the organization announced Tuesday.

Perez, a native of Corona, California, received her second All-America honor this season after being named to the Softball America All-America Second Team last week.

She finished the year ranked among the nation’s top 20 players in on-base percentage (.561) and runs batted in (73). Perez also earned All-SEC First Team honors and was named to the NFCA Central All-Region Second Team. Her 73 RBIs set a new single-season record for Texas A&M, while her .424 batting average ranks third in program history.

Perez excelled against ranked opponents, batting .400 with seven home runs, six doubles, and a .760 slugging percentage. She contributed 28 RBIs, 15 runs, and 20 walks in those games.

In Southeastern Conference play, Perez ranked second in on-base percentage (.541), fifth in batting average (.393), and seventh in slugging percentage (.721). She was the only Texas A&M player to receive multiple SEC weekly honors, as the Aggies set a program record with seven conference weekly awards during the season.