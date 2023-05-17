Monday Sports with Shahji - May 16th

The playoffs continue for high school baseball as the Bosqueville Bulldogs get ready for Riesel in the third round.

The Bulldogs are coming off of beating Rio Vista in the second round. It was a sweep as they won game one 8-3 and then game two 6-4 to be crowned Area champions.

So far in this postseason, Bosqueville has yet to be on the losing side of the scoreboard.With the regional quarterfinals happening on Wednesday, the Bulldogs know that Riesel is a tough obstacle, but they have a young team that is laser focused.

"This team has grown, you know, we were faced with some adversity early on, but we designed the schedule to be really tough and I was going through the schedule earlier today and I think every team we played in non district is still in the playoffs or got beat last week. So our guys are used to playing competitive baseball," Bulldogs Head Coach David Anderson said. "The last few years, we've gone really deep in the playoffs both years and, you know, all that, you know, with all that returning adds up and guys are able to, no situation is too big for them," Anderson said.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and this series will be played at McLennan Community College.

Moving on to Volleyball as The Big 12 revealed their conference schedule earlier today. Each team will play 18 matches over 10 weeks and they will play every conference opponent at least once during the season.

Looking at the conference schedule for the Bears and they are on the road for the month of September, with their first game against BYU and then Iowa State for two games to end the month.

Into the Halloween season as they get their first home game in a two game series against Kansas State.

They get another home game in the month of October against UCF before heading over to Austin against the Longhorns.

November has the most games for the Bears as they start at home against Oklahoma and then on the road to Texas Tech.

In the final four games of the schedule, they host TCU, then travel to Kansas and finish up in the conference at home against West Virginia and Houston

Six road games and six home games, but of the six home games, four of them are in November.

