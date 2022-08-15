Midway Little League to play for World Series Championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Midway Little League All-Stars softball team will play for a World Series Championship Monday morning after beating Virginia 5-1 in the semifinals. Midway has not lost a game in the tournament so far.

The girls will take on a team from Maryland in the championship game, which will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 11 a.m. The game was originally scheduled for later in the evening, but it was moved due to the threat of rain.

Midway has been led by its pitcher Zaneria Hughes, who has allowed just one run in her last three games. She threw a no-hitter in the team's second game in Greenville.

After trading runs in the first four innings, Midway finally broke through in the fifth, scoring three runs to take a 4-1 lead. Jadynn Serrato and Raelyn Degeer had RBI singles as part of the two-out rally.

Midway would tack on one additional run in the sixth inning on an Ambri Ramos two-out hit to make it 5-1. They did not allow a run in the final frame.

Midway's championship game opponent, Maryland is also undefeated. They defeated a team from the Philippines 2-0 in the other semifinal to earn their spot in the championship game.

There will be a watch party at George's in Hewitt Monday morning.