Hughes' no-hitter leads Midway past Puerto Rico in Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Midway Little League moved to a 2-0 record Wednesday in the Little League Softball World Series with a 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico.

Midway was led by pitcher Zaneria Hughes, who pitched a no-hitter and led the game with 16 strikeouts.

Midway Little League is the Southwest Region Champion at the Little League Softball World Series taking place in Greenville, North Carolina.

Midway's next game in the Pool B Winner's Bracket will be on Friday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.