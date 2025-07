WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Midway Little League Softball team moves up in the brackets towards the Little League World Series after a huge win Monday, going 7 to 0 against New Mexico.

This is the Midway 12u Allstars' third time in four years at making an attempt for an appearance at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C. next month.

Midway is playing in the winner's bracket and is scheduled play Game 3 on Tuesday against Hallettsville Little League at 10 a.m.