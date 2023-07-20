Midway Little League preps for regionals

MIDWAY, Texas — The Little League Regional tournament is getting to hit the field next week and Midway is preparing to defend their title.

Last year on the All Star run, Midway finished 18-1 to win the championship. This season has been a step up as they are undefeated going into regionals at 12-0.

It's a testament to the consistency of the team as they do have nine returners from last year's title winning team, but they added three new players.

It was an adjustment period, but the know how much they have grown heading into regionals.

"Over the last month or so, we've just pretty much been living at the ball fields," said head coach, Edward Ramos.

"Hitting, pitching, defense — just putting it all together, working on what we needed to work on."

"I'm pretty confident because we go out here every day," Midway catcher, Rylee Little said.

"I'm really excited for it. That's the end goal, to win it all again."

"I think it's pretty great, because all the girls have already got the experience," Midway shortstop, Jazmin Guerrero said.

"All the new girls will get the best experience they've ever had with coming in from being new."

Game one of the Southwest Region tournament begins at 10 a.m. on July 24.