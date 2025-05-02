Midway ISD names David Denham as new head tennis coach

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Midway ISD has appointed David Denham as the new head tennis coach for the Panthers, bringing more than three decades of coaching experience and a legacy of competitive success to the district.

Denham, a USPTA Elite Professional since 1994, is widely respected for developing championship-level teams and mentoring student-athletes to achieve on and off the court.

Most recently, he led Lovejoy High School to a standout 17-1 season, with both the boys and girls teams winning district titles and advancing through the Bi-District and Area rounds. Prior to that, Denham spent 18 years at Lubbock Coronado High School, where his teams claimed eight consecutive district championships and produced multiple UIL state champions in singles and doubles.

A graduate of Texas Tech University, Denham has also served in leadership roles, including on the Texas High School Coaches Association Advisory Tennis Board for Region 1.

District officials say they are excited to welcome Denham to the Panther family and look forward to the continued growth of the tennis program under his guidance.