Midway baseball wins district title; Panthers prep for playoffs

WACO, Texas — Midway baseball was crowned district champions after defeating Weiss and this makes it the third year in a row for the Panthers.

"It is a great feeling, you know, going through the whole off season, putting in the time, putting in the work, all leading up to that was, was really rewarding to go through it like that," senior shortstop Sawyer Haynes said.

For the 3rd year in a row, your Panthers are DISTRICT CHAMPS!!! pic.twitter.com/jORmNIRbJ4 — Midway Baseball (@MidwayBsball) April 17, 2024

"It felt really good. I think we're just kind of all like starting to buy into like being team players, you know, doing what's asked of us," senior center fielder Jon Torres said.

For the team itself, it has 18 seniors on it and they know that it makes them stand out.

"It's a special team. We played with each other for a while since we were younger and kind of just grown up with the guys and seeing each other grow and develop," Torres said.

"When you're playing with a friend, it means more if you're a bunch of individuals, if you're zero for four, then you're wearing it differently," head coach Eddie Cornblum said.

"But, if you're zero for four and you see a good buddy of yours having a great day, you're excited about that just as much as you're excited about yourself," Cornblum said

Midway is currently on a six game win streak and getting that momentum could be important for the postseason.

"I think it's all about the time and commitment in your practice sessions, and the effort you put in every single day that keeps you because there's value and hard work and if you are putting that effort in every single day, the plate appearances and the mound time and the plays in the field and all that stuff, they have value and they mean something," Cornblum said.

"Absolutely. I think these past few games, you know, our bats have been heating up. We're starting to score a lot more runs. You know, I think it's just gonna be a matter of, can we pitch, can we play defense? And if it all starts working together, I can see us making a deep run for sure," Haynes said.

The regular season is wrapping up for the Panthers as they look for a deep playoff run.