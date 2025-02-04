Luka Dončić pens emotional farewell to Dallas after shocking trade to Lakers

DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — According to the AP, Luka Dončić shared an emotional farewell statement via social media to Dallas on Sunday, the same day his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers for fellow All-NBA star Anthony Davis was finalized.

Dončić led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season, Davis won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, and now they’re switching teams in a move that stunned almost everyone in the league.

“Grateful for this amazing opportunity,” Dončić wrote in another social media post, linking it to one from the Lakers’ accounts welcoming him to Los Angeles. “Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy, passion, and goal — to win championships.”

The trade was announced shortly after the Lakers’ win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Davis sidelined with an abdominal injury, remained in Los Angeles for further evaluation.