Lake Belton preps for 7-on-7 tournament

The 7-on-7 state football tournament is around the corner as teams get ready for that first taste of football action. One of those teams heading to College Station is Lake Belton.

The Lake Belton Broncos are coming off an 8-3 season last year where they made the playoffs, but did lose to Centennial in the first round.

With that season now in the rear-view mirror, the Broncos shift their focus to now.

Lake Belton continues to hold summer workouts to see how the team is coming together and the team feels the state tournament is a way to set the tone for the upcoming season.

"It's not real football, of course, I mean, there's a lot of differences in the actual game, but we're going out to compete and I think we're going to be able to show our competitiveness and show our skill positions, at least on that side of things, how good we are," Junior Cash Robin said.

"We've just been trying to get the younger guys on board because coach talks about us being player led all the time," Senior Torre Mallard Junior said. "It's time for us to lead the young guys into a winning program," he added.

"Anytime you get those situations where you're able to find a way to get better against good competition, which is what we're going to go against on Friday and Saturday. That's going to help us as a program and help us on Friday nights," Head Coach Brian Cope said.

The state tournament begins on Thursday at Veterans Park at College Station. It all begins at 1:00 p.m.