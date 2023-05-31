KXXV Sports - May 30th

A couple of our area teams are one series away from heading to the state championship.

West Trojans Baseball

West High School is one of them as the Trojans get ready for Maypearl. West has had quite a season. They started off the season 2-2, but then found their footing. The Trojans are currently on a 14 game win streak and part of that win streak has been in the post season.

West has yet to lose a game and that means they have not experience a three game series this season. On the other side, Maypearl is on an 18 game win streak and have also yet to lose in the playoffs.

Staying hot is important but the Trojans know not to lose sight of their goal.

"A lot of teams like to talk, you know, get a little chirpy. We're not a team that really likes to do that," Senior Brayden Slovak said. "We want to stay in the moment of the game. You know, every pitch, every at bat, really keep our mindset towards getting another win and continue to move on," Slovak said.

"It's very important. We could easily lose focus because the other teams, they try to chip at us, but we just got to stay together and just be us and we know we can be us and good things will happen," Senior Jacob Boggs said.

The game is scheduled for Thursday and all games will be played at Cleburne High School.

China Spring Baseball

Now to another playoff team in China Spring, who will take on the Taylor Ducks at Baylor's ballpark.

The Cougars are coming off of their toughest series yet against Carthage, which took China Spring three games to advance.

Now, they shift their focus to the Ducks, who have won 12 games in a row and have yet to lose in the post season. It's a match-up that China Spring knows will be no easy task but they feel their series against Carthage prepares them for this week.

"We're just a group of fighters," Senior Colby Gatlin said. "This team will fight till the very end no matter what happens and we've proved it all year long," Gatlin said. "We are gonna take the fact that we have been comeback kids all year long and we'll prove that going into this series too." he said.

"We learned from some things. We made some mistakes here and there but at the same time we know a little bit more about ourselves," Cougars Head baseball Coach Cory Beckham said. "The ability that Trevor Black and J.C. Hughes showed on the mound in game three was extraordinary. It gives us confidence that if we're in a game three again this week, we're gonna roll those guys out there and they've got to be confident that they know they can do the job," Beckham said.

Cougars vs the Ducks is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Crawford Lady Pirates Softball

We had playoff games start on Tuesday as the Crawford Lady Pirates took on the Wildcats in Austin for the 2A State semi-finals. A single game series and the Lady Pirate's season came to an end as they lost 3-0. They finish their season with a 34-3 record and they also made their first semi-finals appearance since 2016.