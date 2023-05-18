KXXV Sports - May 17th

Temple High School athletics held a signing day for nine student-athletes as these players signed on to the next chapter in their athletic careers.

The schools that some of the players are going to include: UMHB, Tyler, Lamar, East Texas Baptist, Ottawa University, and Crown College. The sports range from football to track and cross country. Families and friends surrounded these student athletes as the players know that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"I know not a lot of people get this chance and opportunity and I definitely won't take it for granted. Just keep pushing myself, working hard, and staying consistent with the work I've been putting in," said Senior Deshaun Brundage. He signed with Lamar University to continue playing football.

"I'm in shock," Steve Jackson III said. "It's really a dream come true and it's been a dream since I was a little kid and I wanna get my mom out of here. So when I get paid, that's the overall goal. Get my family, get my mom, everybody out of here," he said. Jackson signed with UMHB to play football.

Switching to the NCAA as the Morgan Hill Regional was on day three, which was the final day of the Regional. Baylor was looking to crack the top five as the first five teams advance on.

The Bears do end up making the top five, in fact they placed 4th overall behind Florida State, Brigham Young, and Mississippi State.

The. Bears. Are. 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞.



for the 5️⃣th time in the last 7️⃣ seasons we are headed to the NCAA Championships!#SicEm🐻⛳️🏌️ pic.twitter.com/ojbim1bckb — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) May 17, 2023

In the third round, the Bears finished all three days with being nine over par. For the fifth time in the last seven seasons, the Baylor Bears are heading to the NCAA championships.

Looking at UMHB as the Crusaders softball team has had quite the season.

They are getting ready for the NCAA division three championship tournament against the University of Saint Thomas, which will be at home.

This season has been great for the UMHB faithful and the roster is stacked with talent and the ASC agrees as 12 players were named to all conference teams.

Here are the players that made the team:

Kami Flores - 1st team

Blakely Niles - 1st team

Elissa Elliott - 1st team

Bailey Eggleston - 1st team

Lexi Harris - 1st team

Taylor Holman - 1st team

Izzy Gutierrez - 1st team

Grason Long - 1st team

Julia Crofut - 2nd team

Allyse Castillo - 2nd team

Lindsey Polleschultz - 2nd team

Taylor Henken - Honorable Mention

Melissa Mojica and Leah Guest were named Coaching staff of the year.

UMHB gets ready for the tournament, which begins on Thursday. First pitch is at 2 p.m.