Kortlyn Henderson: A Trojan overseas

WACO, Texas — Kortlyn Henderson set multiple volleyball records for University Trojans volleyball, and now, she steps on the court overseas in the Peruvian National League.

"It was a big culture shock when I first went. I know my first couple of weeks I cried every day," Henderson said.

"It was just different, even playing volleyball is different. They all speak Spanish, so I had to pick up on volleyball terms really quickly just because it was hard to be coached."

"I actually love Lima. It's a cool city and it's great to see the world and be able to do what I love at the same time."

Now being home for the holidays, Kortlyn loves to help and give back to her community whenever she can.

"I started volunteering back in high school," Henderson said.

"My mom got me into it just to give back to the community because the community put so much support into me."

"I think it's a great way to give back to the community and show the younger people that look like me that, 'Hey, you can always be kind' — it doesn't take anything to be kind and just to help."

Her legacy at University is still going, as her sister also plays multiple sports, and has joined her on the record wall.

"I think it's like pretty cool just to watch her success," Henderson said.

"It's like a mini me, getting to watch me back in the in the past. When I come back here and maybe like 30 years be like, 'Oh, your name is still up on that leadership board'," Henderson said.

An eventful young career that is still going strong and with her sister breaking records as well, it's a name that's going to be remembered for a long time at University High.