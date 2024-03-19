Jeff Rogers announced as Marlin head football coach

MARLIN, Texas — The Marlin Bulldogs made it official on Monday that defensive coordinator Jeff Rogers, will now be taking the head coaching reins.

"This has just been a special place to me since I've been here. The student athletes here are phenomenal. The administration, and everything that Marlin is about, is one of the best places that I've ever worked in my 23 years, and this is just a place that I really wanted to be." Rogers said.

Rogers takes over the position from former head coach Ruben Torres, and he talked about changing how the team operates.

"We're gonna stay in the same direction that we're going. We're gonna tweak some things, you know what I mean offensively and defensively and there will be some coaches coming in. We're gonna have some spots to fill, so there will always be a little bit of change," Rogers said.

"But overall, our kids know what we're doing and know the direction we're going and understand what we're doing and and and really excited about that," he said.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 11-3 season and went on a deep playoff run and with the district slightly changing, expectations also increase

"We're fine with wherever we go. I feel good about what we've got and, you've got to play everybody if you wanna win a state championship and that's one of the the main goals here, and it's one of my main goals," Rogers said.

"It doesn't really matter what district you play in or what region you play in. If you want to get to Jerry's world, you're gonna have to play and and beat the good teams."

Rogers completes his first official day as we welcome a new era for Marlin football.