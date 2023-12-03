Jason Witten leads Liberty Christian to win state title

WACO, Texas — "How 'bout those Warriors!" head coach Jason Witten exclaimed as the Liberty Christian Warriors were crowned the 2023 TAPPS Division II state champions.

The Warriors defeated the Regents Knights, 52-10, at Waco ISD Stadium. When the Warriors took a 40 plus point lead early in the second half, by rules of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, the game then had a running clock and eventually the Gatorade was poured all over the Dallas Cowboy legend. Liberty Christian ends their season with an undefeated 14-0 record.

Witten, who played for the Dallas Cowboys for 16 seasons and for his NFL career had a totality of 17 seasons, took over head coaching duties in 2021, helped the Warriors win their first state championship since 2007, and he takes home his first championship as well.

On the Warriors squad is Witten's sons CJ, a junior, and Cooper, a freshman. After the game, Witten showed pride for his team and got emotional speaking on winning the title with his children.

"These guys, I tell them all the time. These are the guys in your wedding, when you had hard times in life. I know for me that's been the case in my life, and the game of football has taught me so much more and then I could get back to it. And to be able to experience this, on this stage. I'm so honored" the 11-time pro bowler said.

"You know, to be able to kind of hit reset and have two boys being a part of the program. I have so many memories of my granddad and, to be able to experience it with my two boys and their buddies. I mean, it's just surreal," he said.

An emotional night at Waco ISD Stadium on Friday night that will never be forgotten by the Liberty Christian Warriors.