'It doesn't look good right now': Blake Shapen injured during TCU game

WACO, Texas — Baylor enters the final week of their 2023 season as they get ready to take on West Virginia at home, but the status of Blake Shapen is in the air.

Shapen was brought down multiple times in Baylor's 42-17 loss to TCU.

Near the end of regulation, Shapen would go out and Sawyer Robertson finished out the game — he finished with 20 completions for 197 yards and a touchdown.

During his weekly presser, Head Coach Dave Aranda gave an update on the Bears' starting quarterback, saying that he has a head injury.

"It's not looking great right now," Aranda said.

"We don't have a final say on it, so we're still hoping, but it doesn't look good."

Shapen went out multiple weeks at the beginning of the season due to an MCL injury back in week one against Texas State.

Baylor's game against West Virginia is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff at McLane Stadium. The Bears currently stand at 3-8 for the season.