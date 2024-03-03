'I like where we're trending'; Baylor takes down #7 Kansas

WACO, Texas — Baylor Bears returned home in a ranked matchup against Kansas. This was a close game in the first and second half, but Baylor was able to pull it out and get the 82-74 win.

"As far as the second half, I think we found something as far as like playing fast and playing in transition. That was kind of a focus and...let's run because we're tough getting downhill," RayJ Dennis said.

Dennis finished with a double double with 17 points and 10 assists.

Getting a ranked win with the end of the regular season just around the corner is a big boost going into the postseason.

"You want to play your best basketball at the end of the year. I like where we're trending," head coach Scott Drew said.

"We got to get Langston back and get him in the mix and once we do that, then I think we'll be in position to put our best foot forward come and see a tournament time," Drew said.

"It's a blessing, you know, growing up just watching them. But, it's a great game just to play, you know, like that stuff. I feel like it is a great rivalry as well," Jayden Nunn said.

Baylor now takes this game and has a short turnaround as they start next week off with a home face off against Texas in the last game the Longhorns will play the Bears as part of the Big 12.

"It means a lot for our fans, for Baylor university," Drew said.

"That means a lot for Baylor and our players. It's also senior night, God's given us big Monday. So we get to show who hadn't seen Baylor, the new foster pavilion," he added.

Tip-off between Baylor and Texas is on Monday, March 4th at 8:00 p.m.