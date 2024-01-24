'We've been ready since last year'; West Trojans baseball preps for 2024 season

WEST, Texas — The high school baseball season is here as the West Trojans are back at practice.

"For all of us, especially myself...probably my wife as well. Since last June, I've been ready to get back on the field," West head baseball coach Phil Bernsden said.

Last season, the Trojans finished 29-6 and had a deep playoff run and want to use that as motivation.

"We're ready. We've been ready since last year. We've been trying to get our revenge out there and we've all been working and coming out here every day and we'll see what that holds for us," senior Easton Paxton said.

"We thought we had it, but we lost it. Now that we're seniors, we really want it. We just really want it bad because we almost got a feel for it last year but came short," senior Cason Rieger said.

"It's one of those things where when something's taken away from you that you love so much, it really shows you how much you want it or you don't want it," Bernsden said.

"So my thing to them is just...asking them how bad do you want it? And do you want to have that feeling again?" he said.

This season, the Trojans have some new faces as the locker room leaders look to step up.

"We're just trying to show them how to get here on time, show them what we do. I mean, being here three years just show them how we do it around here and just trying to adapt them real fast to it," Rieger said.

"Just being leaders like the last senior class taught us and how they showed us whenever we were younger and every day we come in here try to get them better and get this team better and work harder every day," Paxton said.

The weather may not prove it right now, but the high school baseball is back as the West Trojans get ready for the 2024 season.