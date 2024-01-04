University Trojans basketball reach halfway point of the season

WACO, Texas — The University Trojans are halfway through the regular season and are also coming off of a strong performance at the MT Rice tournament.

"I think we played well. In the last game, kind of went dead in the third quarter. We just got to keep our energy up and I think we play well though," sophomore London Smith said.

"Defense helped us get to the championship. Defense kinda helped us stay in the game in the championship game even though we fell short. But overall, I feel good," fellow sophomore Keandre Brooks said.

After the tournament, University now enters district play and already are 2-0 to start.

"It's good to be a team like Belton and we gotta see them again but, just keep building up momentum," Smith said.

"I feel like we've been doing good, putting our 17-3 season away and focusing more on this year because it's two different things. Defense is defense and protecting the house. We protect the house a lot," Brooks added.

It's a tough part of the new year and coming off the holiday break means the team has to adjust back to their schedule.

"Christmas break...it takes a lot out of you. If you don't keep working during the break, you come back and lose a lot of energy. But, I think we do a good job with conditioning so everybody's back in the groove now," Smith said.

As we hit the home stretch, the Trojans will continue district play as they get ready for a road game against Chaparral on Friday.