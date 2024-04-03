University Trojans advance to Regional Semifinals

WACO, Texas — The University Trojans are going to Houston.

At Waco ISD stadium, the University Trojans hosted A&M Consol in a playoff matchup. The Trojans would end up striking first with the goal but Consol would not go down as later on in the first half, they would respond with a goal of their own. In the second half, the Trojans would eventually hit the net again to take the lead and eventually the 2-1 win.

"Oh, it's great. I mean, for this group of kids, these seniors couldn't be better," head coach Kyle Chapman said.

"I don't even know how to feel about that man. My brothers told me about it. The fun starts right here. So let's go have some fun in Houston," Victor Herrera said.

Herrera scored the second goal to give the Trojans back the lead.

University advances to the regional semifinals in Houston for the first time in a decade and this win means something more.

"This is the first group, these guys were in eighth grade when my brother passed away. So, this is the group I've had the whole way through. They're just very special to me, my family, everybody," Chapman said.

Kyle Chapman's brother, Mike Chapman, who was the head coach of Trojans soccer for 26 years, passed away in January of 2020.

"It's a blessing to have them on our side, to be honest. We're doing this for the 12th man above...which is Mike Chapman started this program. But, we had to come back after 10 years. We're back in this position," Herrera said.

University during this postseason has beaten some incredible teams and this momentum could carry over.

"I don't know, maybe we're better than we think we are," Chapman said.

"I mean, we're lucky too. Don't get me wrong. But, we played some really good teams. There hasn't been a team that didn't deserve to win any of these three games," he said.

A hard fought win as now we look forward to the next round.