University and Connally advance in day one of the MT Rice Tournament

WACO, Texas — The MT Rice tournament is here once again, hosted by Midway and River Valley Middle School.

The University Trojans kicked the tournament off with an early tip off against Judson. It was a close game but in the second half, the Trojans would create a gap and get the win to advance.

"We talked to the guys and we told him that this one was gonna be a very hard one against Judson. I just told the guys just trust what we've been teaching them up to this point and everything will take care of itself," University Trojans head boys basketball coach Ricardo Feliz said.

The Trojans would play their second game at Midway later on and they would get the 65-61 win over Rock Hill to advance deeper into the tournament.

Just after the game. Connally girls basketball was scheduled to face off against Mexia, but the Black Cats dropped out of the tournament. Connally instead took on Ponder.

The Cadets would also make second half adjustments and get a big lead going into the fourth. However, the Lions would mount a comeback but it just fell short as Connally got the close win.

"I'm not a fan of moral victories. I feel like we didn't execute well at the end of the game, particularly in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter. It should not have come down to the wire. We probably should have beat them by double digits. But for us, it's a learning curve, another learning moment. So, we got to go back in the lab and fix the problem," Connally Cadets girls head basketball coach Six Smith said.

An eventful day one of the tournament. The MT Rice tournament itself will run end on December 30th as we get ready to close out the year.