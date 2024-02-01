UIL realignment day shakes things up for Central Texas football

WACO, Texas — UIL shakes things up for Central Texas football as it was realignment day.
If you're wondering which teams are going where, here are the notable changes:
1A Division 1
District 9
Avalon
Blum
Covington
Milford
Walnut Springs
District 11
Abbott
Aquilla
Collidge
Gholson
Penelope
District 14
Jonesboro
Lometa
May
Santa Anna
1A Division 2
District 12
Bynum
Mount Calm
Oakwood
Trinidad
District 14
Cranfills Gap
Evant
Mullin
Oglesby
District 15
Brookesmith
Lohn
Richland Springs
Rochelle
Valera Panther Creek
District 16
Buckholts
Calvert
Cherokee
Pawnee
2A Division 1
District 7
Axtell
Bosqueville
Dawson
Italy
Itasca
Rio Vista
Valley Mills
District 12
Centerville
Corrigan-Camden
Groveton
Hearne
Jewett Leon
Normangee
District 13
Bruceville-Eddy
Crawford
Marlin
Moody
Riesel
Rosebud-Lott
District 14
Harper
Holland
Johnson City LBJ
San Saba
Thorndale
2A Division 2
District 10
Bremond
Chilton
Frost
Goldthwaite
Hubbard
Mart
Meridian
Wortham
District 13
Bartlett
Burton
Granger
Iola
McDade
Milano
Snook
Somerville
3A Division 1
District 5
Grandview
Groesbeck
Maypearl
Mexia
West
Whitney
District 9
Crockett
Diboll
Fairfield
Huntington
Palestine Westwood
Teague
District 11
Cameron Yoe
Franklin
Little River Academy
McGregor
Rockdale
Troy
3A Division 2
District 5
Brady
Clifton
Dublin
Early
Eastland
Tolar
District 12
Anderson-Shiro
Kountze
New Waverly
Newton
Trinity
Warren
Woodsville
District 13
Blanco
Comfort
Lexington
Rogers
Thrall
4A Division 1
District 4
Brownfood
Burnet
Lampasas
Marble Falls
Stephenville
4A Division 2
District 4
Ft Worth Benbrook
Ft Worth Dunbar
Glen Rose
Godley
Hillsboro
Venus
District 11
Bellville
Caldwell
Giddings
La Grange
Madisonville
Sealy
District 12
China Spring
Gatesville
Lorena
Robinson
Waco Connally
Waco La Vega
District 13
Geronimo Navarro
Gonzales
Jarrell
Lago Vista
Salado
Smithville
Wimberley
5A Divsion 1
District 8
Cedar Park
Georgetown
Georgetown East View
Killeen Chaparral
Lake Belton
Leander
Leander Glenn
Leander Rouse
District 12
Austin Anderson
Bastrop Cedar Creek
Buda Hays
College Station
College Station A&M Consolidated
Kyle Lehman
Lockhart
Pflugerville Hendrickson
Pflugerville Weiss
5A Division 2
District 6
Corsicana
Crandall
Ennis
Greenville
Kaufman
Mesquite Poteet
Midlothian Heritage
Terrell
District 10
Belton
Brenham
Bryan Rudder
Killeen Ellison
Waco
Waco University
6A
District 12
Bryan
Copperas Cove
Killeen
Killeen Harker Heights
Killeen Shoemaker
Temple
Waco Midway
Now schools will look to finalize sports schedules as we get ready for the upcoming football season.