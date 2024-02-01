UIL realignment day shakes things up for Central Texas football

WACO, Texas — UIL shakes things up for Central Texas football as it was realignment day.

If you're wondering which teams are going where, here are the notable changes:

1A Division 1

District 9

Avalon

Blum

Covington

Milford

Walnut Springs

District 11

Abbott

Aquilla

Collidge

Gholson

Penelope

District 14

Jonesboro

Lometa

May

Santa Anna

1A Division 2

District 12

Bynum

Mount Calm

Oakwood

Trinidad

District 14

Cranfills Gap

Evant

Mullin

Oglesby

District 15

Brookesmith

Lohn

Richland Springs

Rochelle

Valera Panther Creek

District 16

Buckholts

Calvert

Cherokee

Pawnee

2A Division 1

District 7

Axtell

Bosqueville

Dawson

Italy

Itasca

Rio Vista

Valley Mills

District 12

Centerville

Corrigan-Camden

Groveton

Hearne

Jewett Leon

Normangee

District 13

Bruceville-Eddy

Crawford

Marlin

Moody

Riesel

Rosebud-Lott

District 14

Harper

Holland

Johnson City LBJ

San Saba

Thorndale

2A Division 2

District 10

Bremond

Chilton

Frost

Goldthwaite

Hubbard

Mart

Meridian

Wortham

District 13

Bartlett

Burton

Granger

Iola

McDade

Milano

Snook

Somerville

3A Division 1

District 5

Grandview

Groesbeck

Maypearl

Mexia

West

Whitney

District 9

Crockett

Diboll

Fairfield

Huntington

Palestine Westwood

Teague

District 11

Cameron Yoe

Franklin

Little River Academy

McGregor

Rockdale

Troy

3A Division 2

District 5

Brady

Clifton

Dublin

Early

Eastland

Tolar

District 12

Anderson-Shiro

Kountze

New Waverly

Newton

Trinity

Warren

Woodsville

District 13

Blanco

Comfort

Lexington

Rogers

Thrall

4A Division 1

District 4

Brownfood

Burnet

Lampasas

Marble Falls

Stephenville

4A Division 2

District 4

Ft Worth Benbrook

Ft Worth Dunbar

Glen Rose

Godley

Hillsboro

Venus

District 11

Bellville

Caldwell

Giddings

La Grange

Madisonville

Sealy

District 12

China Spring

Gatesville

Lorena

Robinson

Waco Connally

Waco La Vega

District 13

Geronimo Navarro

Gonzales

Jarrell

Lago Vista

Salado

Smithville

Wimberley

5A Divsion 1

District 8

Cedar Park

Georgetown

Georgetown East View

Killeen Chaparral

Lake Belton

Leander

Leander Glenn

Leander Rouse

District 12

Austin Anderson

Bastrop Cedar Creek

Buda Hays

College Station

College Station A&M Consolidated

Kyle Lehman

Lockhart

Pflugerville Hendrickson

Pflugerville Weiss

5A Division 2

District 6

Corsicana

Crandall

Ennis

Greenville

Kaufman

Mesquite Poteet

Midlothian Heritage

Terrell

District 10

Belton

Brenham

Bryan Rudder

Killeen Ellison

Waco

Waco University

6A

District 12

Bryan

Copperas Cove

Killeen

Killeen Harker Heights

Killeen Shoemaker

Temple

Waco Midway

Now schools will look to finalize sports schedules as we get ready for the upcoming football season.