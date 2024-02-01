Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

UIL realignment day shakes things up for Central Texas football

Posted at 11:25 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 14:28:24-05

WACO, Texas — UIL shakes things up for Central Texas football as it was realignment day.

If you're wondering which teams are going where, here are the notable changes:

1A Division 1

District 9
Avalon
Blum
Covington
Milford
Walnut Springs

District 11
Abbott
Aquilla
Collidge
Gholson
Penelope

District 14
Jonesboro
Lometa
May
Santa Anna

1A Division 2

District 12
Bynum
Mount Calm
Oakwood
Trinidad

District 14
Cranfills Gap
Evant
Mullin
Oglesby

District 15
Brookesmith
Lohn
Richland Springs
Rochelle
Valera Panther Creek

District 16
Buckholts
Calvert
Cherokee
Pawnee

2A Division 1

District 7
Axtell
Bosqueville
Dawson
Italy
Itasca
Rio Vista
Valley Mills

District 12
Centerville
Corrigan-Camden
Groveton
Hearne
Jewett Leon
Normangee

District 13
Bruceville-Eddy
Crawford
Marlin
Moody
Riesel
Rosebud-Lott

District 14
Harper
Holland
Johnson City LBJ
San Saba
Thorndale

2A Division 2

District 10
Bremond
Chilton
Frost
Goldthwaite
Hubbard
Mart
Meridian
Wortham

District 13
Bartlett
Burton
Granger
Iola
McDade
Milano
Snook
Somerville

3A Division 1

District 5
Grandview
Groesbeck
Maypearl
Mexia
West
Whitney

District 9
Crockett
Diboll
Fairfield
Huntington
Palestine Westwood
Teague

District 11
Cameron Yoe
Franklin
Little River Academy
McGregor
Rockdale
Troy

3A Division 2

District 5
Brady
Clifton
Dublin
Early
Eastland
Tolar

District 12
Anderson-Shiro
Kountze
New Waverly
Newton
Trinity
Warren
Woodsville

District 13
Blanco
Comfort
Lexington
Rogers
Thrall

4A Division 1

District 4
Brownfood
Burnet
Lampasas
Marble Falls
Stephenville

4A Division 2

District 4
Ft Worth Benbrook
Ft Worth Dunbar
Glen Rose
Godley
Hillsboro
Venus

District 11
Bellville
Caldwell
Giddings
La Grange
Madisonville
Sealy

District 12
China Spring
Gatesville
Lorena
Robinson
Waco Connally
Waco La Vega

District 13
Geronimo Navarro
Gonzales
Jarrell
Lago Vista
Salado
Smithville
Wimberley

5A Divsion 1

District 8
Cedar Park
Georgetown
Georgetown East View
Killeen Chaparral
Lake Belton
Leander
Leander Glenn
Leander Rouse

District 12
Austin Anderson
Bastrop Cedar Creek
Buda Hays
College Station
College Station A&M Consolidated
Kyle Lehman
Lockhart
Pflugerville Hendrickson
Pflugerville Weiss

5A Division 2

District 6
Corsicana
Crandall
Ennis
Greenville
Kaufman
Mesquite Poteet
Midlothian Heritage
Terrell

District 10
Belton
Brenham
Bryan Rudder
Killeen Ellison
Waco
Waco University

6A

District 12
Bryan
Copperas Cove
Killeen
Killeen Harker Heights
Killeen Shoemaker
Temple
Waco Midway

Now schools will look to finalize sports schedules as we get ready for the upcoming football season.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019