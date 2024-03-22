'The human spirit is in all of us': China Spring introduces Special Olympics team

WACO, Texas — China Spring high school has a new team in their athletics program — the Special Olympics team.

"My wife got me into Special Olympics — she was a volunteer coordinator and from the moment I started in Special Olympics, I realized that I was a part of a community and this thing doesn't run without volunteers and it really means that we're all just as valuable," head coach for the Special Olympics team Bradley Settles said.

Settles is also an art teacher at China Spring and he knows how exceptional this group is.

"The first thing you learn is that the human spirit is in all of us," Settles said.

"For some, it may be a little more trapped than others, but if you watch especially even for a second, you realize how much the human spirit is just trying to bust out."

This team is not only here just to compete, but it's also doing something more for the community.

"I think it not only unifies the group as a whole by having unified athletes, but it shows us that we are inclusively together as a community," he said.

This incredible Cougar squad gets ready for their big event on April 13th in Killeen.