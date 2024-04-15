Salado takes commanding district lead

SALADO, Texas — The Salado Lady Eagles are currently on a nine-game win streak and got a series sweep against district rival Robinson.

"Work as a team and win that game was really big for us, because that's the only team that we needed to beat to clinch the district spot in first place and doing that two times in a row is awesome for us," senior Bri Waters said.

"I think we played well and I'm glad that we beat them twice. So, having four wins against them the past two years means a lot for us," senior Lexi Dudeczka said.

Salado is undefeated in district play at 8-0, and they also didn't lose a district game last season. A big turnaround from a couple of seasons ago.

"This is my fourth year with softball and so the current seniors were my freshman. So I've kind of got to see them grow up and I've grown up with them too," head coach Clint Brown said.

"It hasn't been something that, you know, we just started in January. It's something that has been brewing for a couple years," he said.

"We're a lot closer this year because, me and Lexi being the seniors, it's only two of us and we grew up with the rest of the girls. So I think just growing up together made us a little more closer," Waters said.

As the regular season is nearing its end, the Lady Eagles know this team can go far.

"Getting to Austin is always the goal and I think any program's got that in mind and it should be, but, whenever you have a group like we do and you kind of know that you actually have a real shot to get there, It makes it a little bit more unique than other seasons," Brown said.

"Last year we had a good run. We just, you know, last game, it was all right. But, I think we can make a lot further this year if we continue to play how we normally do," Dudeczka said.

Salado will celebrate senior night on Tuesday, April 16th against Gatesville as the Lady Eagles will look to clinch the district title.