Salado football coach Tom Westerberg announces his retirement

KXXV
Tom Westerberg announced his retirement.
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 16:37:31-05

SALADO, Texas — It has been confirmed that Salado head football coach Tom Westerberg has announced his retirement.

Westerberg had a near 40 year career coaching, and some of his highlights include leading Allen High School to four state championships, and after a lengthy career, he revealed what led to his decision.

"Coaching is 365 day a year job," Westerberg said.

"So after 37 of them, it was about time to head out."

He was announced as the head coach of Salado back in 2022, and he felt it was time for someone else to lead the way.

"I was trying to get it to spread out from a slot T and, you know, Coach Haire had done an awesome job here," he said.

"It's going to come around, but I was ready to let somebody else give it a try."

Westerberg also says that he was excited to spend more time with his family, now that the coaching chapter of his life has come to an end.

