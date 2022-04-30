Rogers takes down Groesbeck in 12-7 slugfest

WACO, Texas — In a one-game bi-district playoff matchup, the Rogers Eagles outlasted Groesbeck 12-7 to advance to the area round.

Rogers jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the first inning after a series of Groesbeck errors, but the Goats would chip away over the next few innings. Molly Clay hit a three-run home run to center field to tie the game at six.

However, that tie would not last long.

In the bottom of the third, Rogers put up three more runs. They then added three more in the fourth to take a commanding 12-6 lead. Cheyanne Montalbo got an RBI single, scoring Karley Gomez as part of that rally.

Groesbeck would push one run across in the fifth inning, but they could not do any more damage, falling 12-7.