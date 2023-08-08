Road to Redzone: Lake Belton Broncos

TEXAS — The Lake Belton Broncos have returned to the field and the excitement for the upcoming season has already set in.

"There's a lot of team chemistry already which is fun to watch, and our kids have high expectations," said head coach, Brian Cope.

"I'm feeling great," said senior player, Garrett Combs.

"We're all working — I think we've got a pretty good team. We're out here every day and we're here giving it our hardest."

In their first full UIL season, the Broncos finished 8-3 and made it to the playoffs — a great start that they want to build off of for this year.

"They're hungry. They want to win," Cope said.

"They want a gold football on their hand, and they understand that it's going to be a challenge in our district with some talented teams that have some great coaching as well."

Lake Belton saw 42 seniors graduate last season, and this year they have 37 that are looking to lead the way for the freshman class.

"I think there's a lot of leaders in this group. With me personally being a leader, I just try to motivate others and inspire them to do better than last year," said senior player, Caden Bradshaw.

"The freshman class, they're going to get a lot better, but they're going to learn what Lake Belton football is about."

With the season just around the corner, the energy at Lake Belton is at an all-time high. The Broncos first game of the season is scheduled to be at home against Rouse on Aug. 25.