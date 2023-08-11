Road to Red Zone: University Trojans

The University High Trojans have returned as that Friday football feeling has returned.

"Everything we go through, we go through as a team and it just helps us build together as a team and build a bond together. I just feel connected not just as a teammate, like as a friend or a brother," senior Brayden Gollihar said.

The Trojans will be charging onto the football field under new leadership as this is head coach Kaeron Johnson's first season with University. Johnson was announced as the Trojans Head Coach back in April. He was a halfback and defensive tackle for Baylor and previously coached at Midway.

"We had to report at 6 a.m. and I think I got up at three, because I didn't know what else to do," Johnson said. "It's a great feeling. Obviously you wait for this moment your entire life and now that it's happened, man, it's just so surreal. I really can't put it in the words. The kids are great. You know, they're doing a great job. I'm really looking forward to it."

University had a memorable season last year as they made the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. With this new look squad, they look to maintain that momentum.

"I wanna go deep in the playoffs again. Further than the second round though. I wanna go seventh round, whatever round to state championship. That's what I hope for," senior Micah Henderson said.

"Oh it's definitely there, especially us as seniors. We take a lot of accountability for our team and we're trying to be better for another historic season," senior Antonio Miles said.

"If I'm being honest, not to mess it up," Johnson said. "Taking that success from last year, it did me a huge favor in getting this deal. Normally you take something over like this and there's a rebuild, but I'm lucky. They're hungry, they want to win, they show up every day with the right attitude and you really can't ask for much more as a coach."

The Trojans will have their first game on August 25 at 7 p.m. against Robinson High School.