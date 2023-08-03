Road to Red Zone: The new look West Trojans

At Trojan stadium, Trojan football is back and getting ready for the upcoming season.

"It's exciting," head coach David Woodard said. "Our kids had a great spring, they had a great summer and we were looking forward to getting back out here and they came in with great attitude and we started out really well so far."

The Trojans are coming off an impressive season as they finished 11-2 overall and were undefeated in district play and naturally, they want to get better.

"My expectations are pretty high," Senior Trojan Gus Crain said. "I want to go 3-4 rounds deep in the playoffs again and be district champs."

Winning a district championship is on the minds of the team.

"We want to be in that December conversation of playing football, be in a conversation of winning a district championship and, be one of those teams that's talked about at the end," Woodard said. "I think the work that they put in the spring and the summer kind of shows that and expectations are expectations. We've got a lot of work to do and hopefully we'll be able to get there."

This is a new look team for West as they graduated 16 seniors from 2022. While it takes some adjustment, it is next Trojan up mentality.

"We're just gonna have to have a lot of younger kids step up and older guys are gonna have to lead really. We just got to make plays and then help the younger ones figure out their role," Crain said.

"For the last a couple of three years, we've had a lot of guys that have played a lot of games and had a ton of experience and, you know, we could work with some of the finer points of things and our kids knew a lot. But, we got some younger kids that we got to bring along and it's a little bit different for us as coaches that it's been the last two years. But, you know, it's something that's gonna be fun and I have a feeling, it's gonna be rewarding towards the end of the year," Woodard said.

The West Trojans will start on the road to kick off the 2023 season against the Wildcats on August 25.