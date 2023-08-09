Road to Red Zone: New season lifts off for the Robinson Rockets

The season is just around the corner as football practices for the Robinson Rockets have taken flight.

"We're feeling pretty good about it — most people are showing up a lot more than last year," senior play Travis Lathern said.

"We have a lot more appurtenances than we had last year."

A lot of change has happened in Robinson, as the Rockets have been playing on a new field. They are also starting with a new staff that is led by head coach, Chris Lancaster.

"It means a lot. Number one, I'm very thankful and grateful that they gave me this opportunity to come help build this program," Lancaster said.

"Number two, I've got to remember that it is our first year together as a staff, so I've got to be patient and try to get these kids believing why we do things the way we do it."

"It's been going pretty good just fast. I think everybody's picking up his new offensive scheme and defensive scheme and how he wants us to play," Lathern said.

"I think it's better for our team and how everybody's picking it up."

Looking at last season, the Rockets finished 3-7 overall and lost their last four games of the season. With having a new staff, expectations tend to be set, but the most important aspect is patience.

"We have to remember that football is still an educational process. We're just using a game to raise these young men to be fine gentlemen in our society, and we want to win every game, but we also understand that there is a process and we've got to develop toughness," Lancaster said.

"We've got to develop a brotherhood, we've got to develop trust amongst ourselves and let them know that we are their gladiators — we're going to represent their school and defend their school every Friday night."

The Rockets are getting ready for a home match-up to start the season against the University Trojans on Aug. 25.