Road to Red Zone: Lexington Eagles will lean on veteran offense, team chemistry this fall

LEXINGTON, Texas — The Lexington Eagles return a veteran group of players that are not satisfied with their third round exit from the postseason last fall.

This year they're poised and ready to make an even deeper run in 2024.

“The experience alone is going to be big,” head coach Kirk Muhl said.

“Offensively with all the receivers, the quarterback and all of our linemen coming back, it's going to just pay dividends for us.”

“Our teams getting older so we're more developed and stronger,” junior left tackle Cutter Smith said.

“I think we got a better chance. It's exciting.”

The Eagles return a veteran offense with multiple weapons for junior quarterback Kase Evans to throw to and having played together since they were kids – Lexington’s X factor this season could be their team chemistry.

“Having all the experience out there and then having the experience with being able to throw with those same kids basically, since they were in fifth grade,” Muhl said “They've got it now.”

“Before work we’ll go up and work out,” senior wide receiver Mason Biehle said.

“After work, we'll go and work out, throw a football around. Just keep the team chemistry going at all times.”

“Being with the people that I grew up with, we've all played sports together forever,” junior defensive lineman Gabriel Turner said.

“We all just have that natural talent and we know how to work it.”

After battling injuries throughout the season and coming up short in their goal to make it to AT&T — getting stronger has been an emphasis for the Eagles this summer.

“We’re as strong as a group that I’ve ever had,” Muhl said.

“We’re getting together a lot now,” Smith said.

“Everybody's getting stronger, I'm excited for that first game. I think we're going to show, that we put that work in and that we’re getting better”

And of course their goal for 2024 remains the same —

“We're going to take it week by week but, you know, we want to be there at the end is what we want,” Muhl said.

The Eagles will open up the season at home, hosting the Marlin Bulldogs. Kickoff week one is set for 7:30 p.m.

