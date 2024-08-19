Road to Red Zone: Franklin Lions ready for redemption

FRANKLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Franklin Lions have cemented themselves as a powerhouse program in the state of Texas — every year, the expectation is for them to get to AT&T Stadium and this season is no different.

There's a pipeline of players in Franklin who know that hard work leads to success in the coaching staff has created a long-lasting culture for the Lions program.

“The coaches are amazing, and they know what the recipe is for success,” senior defensive back Noah Tart said.

“We've got kids that really fall into what the coaches ask of us and what our expectation is as a team is that we make it to AT&T, and there's not much that can stop us if we make up our minds.”

“We just do what we do play Franklin football,” senior running back Jayden Jackson said.

“We just work hard all summer long to get back to where we were the year before and so we just work hard and play hard.”

Last season’s state championship loss to Malakoff still lingers for the veterans on this squad and they’ve used it as fuel throughout the offseason.

“Using it as motivation is good,” Jackson said.

“Especially for everybody on the team that was there last year — some of the starters that was there last year, I know they're hungry and ready to get back to that.”

Jackson is coming off another standout season where he rushed for over 2,400 yards and scored 33 touchdowns.

Entering his senior year, he was named District 11 3A Division 1’s preseason offensive MVP.

“He’s one of my best friends and I'm super proud of him and the way he plays, he leaves it all out on the field and he's a great leader and he's easy to follow,” Tart said.

“He loves football and he follows our coaches and what they tell him to do. He is very coachable and I think that's what makes him such a good player."

hH’s continued to lead and grow the program throughout his high school career.

“The main goal is to build these young players up and get them ready for the next three or four years,” Jackson said.

“They have to play and so that's my main goal. I want to bring the younger kids up so Franklin can have a stacked team all through the years.”

The Lions will immediately be tested opening the season against China Spring, and rival Lorena.

“Our preseason is pretty stacked,” Tart said.

“I'm excited to see the challenge that we got.”

It will be a battle of the big cats for week one as the Lions head up to China Spring to take on the Cougars — kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Follow Donna on social media!