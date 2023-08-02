Road to Red Zone: Cadets set season expectations

Connally football is back as the Cadets have been holding practices to get ready for the 2023 season.

"You kind of get the chills and you remember back to when you did it, when you were in two days, and things like that," head coach Terry Gerik said. "A little different now, we don't do true two a days but you kind of get those chills and you get excited about it."

Malachi Knowles is a senior at Connally High School.

"Feeling great, the team is looking good. Everyone's healthy and ready to get back to work and get the season going," Knowles said.

This upcoming season for the Cadets brings change to not just their team but other teams in their district as well and Connally knows that they are not the only team that will get better.

"It takes a lot to get there," Gerik said. "People don't realize that we play six non-district games, so we want to be healthy before we get the district and our district is going to be tougher this year, way tougher. They're going to be coached better, kids are going to be better, their schemes are better and so we have to really work hard just to get that."

Last season, Connally finished 4-0 in their district and ended up taking the title. That was last year, but this year, the expectations have been set.

"We preach that to our kids every day about our goals. Number one, we want to win a district championship. Number two, we want to be in the playoffs. Number three, we want to play on Thanksgiving," Gerik added.

"Friday nights is just going to be fun and you're going to see shutouts a lot," Knowles said.

The Cadets first game of the season will be on the road in a non-district game against the Black Cats on August 25.