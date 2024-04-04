Riesel softball preps for final stretch of the season

RIESEL, Texas — The Riesel Lady Indians softball team have won their last seven games and the most recent win came against a big rival in Crawford.

"That was a big deal. We've kind of had like a little rivalry going for a while now. So, that was definitely a little bit of a boost there for the team," shortstop Landri Pick said.

"Every time we play them though, it's been humbling because our team, we do have a pretty solid team and we always look forward to playing them though because they're our best competition. It was definitely a great feeling though to win for sure," pitcher Kyleigh Benton said.

Riesel currently holds first place in district play and are undefeated at home. But as we hit the final stretch of the regular season, the Lady Indians are not taking their foot off the gas.

"I just think that we need to play as good as we can and play up to our potential. You know, there's three teams in the region that are probably head and shoulders above everybody else. But everybody else, even the fourth, fifth, sixth team in the region are very good," head coach Don Johnson said.

"I feel like we're definitely ready for playoffs. I feel like we're pretty solid and I hope we finish these four games off strong," catcher Lauren Summers said.

Up next for the Lady Indians is a home against Bosqueville.