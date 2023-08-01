RedZone Preview: Axtell Longhorns looking to build off of last season's success

Axtell football has returned, and the Longhorns are more than ecstatic for their first week of practice for the 2023 season.

"[We are] very excited for sure. We're going to have a great season," said senior receiver, Aimen Horn.

The Longhorns are retaining their core from last season.

Head coach Craig Horn is entering his second year, and he wants to maintain the same powerful momentum.

"We have the talent, so we have all the things we need. You just need to catch a little luck and play well in ball games early — you've got to continue to get better each and every week," Horn said.

"There's nothing preventing us from having a successful football season but us, and that's why you come to practice."

These local athletes are ready to play, and are setting themselves up with strong mindsets to start the season.

"Definitely go all the way," Aimen Horn said.

"If you set your expectations any lower than that, then you're failing already."

Last year, Axtell saw improvement from the year prior as they finished 8-3 overall, were 5-1 in district, and made it to the second round of the playoffs.

"A lot of it just comes into belief and trust. You come into a new place, you sell in hard work and toughness and work ethic, and for the kids come out and have some immediate success — it's always rewarding," Craig Horn said.

"It's a lot easier to go 8-2 or 8-3 than it is to go 2-8. That kind of leads itself to having a good year, and then you have a good summer, and then hopefully in year two you kind of add to it."

The Longhorns' first game of the season will be on the road in a non-district game against Moody on Aug. 25.