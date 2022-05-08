"Nevaeh in Doubt:" Harker Heights reaches Third Round for first time in program history

WACO, Texas — For the second straight weekend, Harker Heights entered the seventh inning of a playoff game in desperate need of a run.

And for the second straight weekend, Navaeh Brown came through in the clutch, delivering a knockout blow that sent the Lady Knights to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in program history.

Harker Heights entered the matchup with Sachse up 1-0 in the series after a dramatic Game One win Friday night.

The two teams shared scoreless frames once again Saturday until the bottom of the sixth inning.

With two runners in scoring position, Harker Heights attempted to throw behind the runner on third. The throw got away, allowing Sachse to score the game's only run to that point.

In the top of the seventh, Sachse shut down the first two batters, pushing Harker Heights to their final out.

With their backs against the wall, the Lady Knights responded.

Eva Armstrong drew a walk and advanced to second on a Rozalyn Simmons single up the middle. Then, on a 3-2 count, Brown punctuated the Harker Heights rally with a double down the left field line. Armstrong scored from second and pinch runner Brianna Warriner came all the way around from first to give Harker Heights a 2-1 lead.

Brown would close the game by recording three consecutive outs.

With the win, the Lady Knights advance to the regional quarterfinals for the first time in school history. They will play Mansfield Lake Ridge.