Late hit sparks Harker Heights to close Game One win

HEWITT, Texas — There's something about the Harker Heights Lady Knights and late-inning dramatics.

In their bi-district series finale, the Lady Knights hit a walk-off grand slam to secure their place in the second round. Friday night, they needed more late-inning success to jump out to a 1-0 series lead against Sachse.

The decisive run came in the fifth inning. Up until that point, Harker Heights had not registered a single hit, but following a Sachse error and a fielders choice, Chrisma Maulolo found herself on second base with two outs.

Up stepped Paige Finley.

Finley slotted the Lady Knights' first base hit through the right side of the Sachse infield, and Maulolo sprinted around third, scoring the winning run.

Neveah Brown, Harker Heights's Bi-District hero, was crucial in the Lady Knights success once again, holding the Mustangs scoreless from the circle.

Game Two of the series is set for 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Baylor's Getterman Stadium.